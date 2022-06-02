Favourite Desert Crown was an impressive winner at York in the Dante Stakes last month

The Cazoo Derby Date : Saturday, 4 June Venue: Epsom Racecourse Time: 16:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live

Desert Crown will head a 17-strong field of runners on Saturday at Epsom for the Cazoo Derby, which will be run in memory of jockey Lester Piggott.

Thursday's final confirmation stage saw Eydon miss out, after the colt suffered a setback in training on Wednesday.

Early favourite Desert Crown, trained by five-time Derby winner Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Richard Kingscote, has been handed stall 12.

Aidan O'Brien's best hope of landing a ninth victory lie with Stone Age.

The Irish trainer is one win away from a record 41st British Classic victory.

Stone Age, with Ryan Moore on board and handed stall four, was among six horses aimed at Epsom by O'Brien, but now only Chester winners Star Of India and Changingoftheguard will join him.

Peter Brant, who part-owns Stone Age and has won the Kentucky Derby as both an owner and breeder, said O'Brien knows what it takes to deliver glory.

"I think he is a winner and he likes to win," Brant told the Nick Luck podcast.

"He's meticulous about his training all the way along and he is not afraid to try things with the horse and experiment with what they like, and doesn't give up on them. He's very special."

Frankie Dettori, crowned champion at Epsom in 2007 and 2015 and who competes in Friday's Oaks on favourite Emily Upjohn, will ride Piz Badile for O'Brien's 23-year-old trainer son, Donnacha.

Nations Pride is last year's winning handler Charlie Appleby's best chance at securing his third victory in five years, having been supplemented into the race at a cost of £75,000.

Appleby will also be represented by Nahanni and Walk Of Stars.

Piggott, who won the prestigious race a record nine times, died last weekend at the age of 86.

'Riding for the Queen gives you a huge boost - and she's such a lovely woman'

Queen Elizabeth II unveiled a statue of Lester Piggott on Derby Day at Epsom in 2019

As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Kieren Fallon will once again don the Queen's famous purple and gold silks on Derby Day.

The six-time champion and three-time Derby-winner, who finished his career in 2016, will be among 40 retired and current jockeys to have ridden for Her Majesty who will form a guard of honour on the track.

"It is different when you put on those colours and ride for the Queen," said the 57-year-old Irishman. "I rode for her mother, the Queen Mother, which does make me very old!"

A patron of the Jockey Club, the Queen has had more than 1,800 winners globally, with 1,000-plus in Great Britain after her first in 1949.

In flat racing, she has twice been champion owner in Britain, in 1954 and 1957, and last year accumulated 36 winners, a record tally for her.

"You have to speak to the Queen Mother and it is like that with the Queen," said Fallon. "You are kind of embarrassed, because you don't think it is your position and something you are not used to.

"But whoever rides for her, whether it is Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori, when you put the colours on - especially aspiring young apprentices - it is very different. It gives you a huge boost.

"The other side of the coin is that she is such a lovely woman as well. She is actually just another person and a lovely person. She makes you comfortable - and the Queen Mother was exactly the same."

With the exception of the Derby, the Queen has bred and owned the winner of every British Classic, but Her Majesty will not have a runner on Saturday as the race came too soon for her top hope, Reach For The Moon, following a setback.

"It is a shame she won't have a runner in the Derby, as it would have been a joy with the Platinum Jubilee," Fallon added.

2022 Epsom Derby runners

(Horse, jockey, trainer)

Changingoftheguard (Wayne Lordan/Aidan O'Brien)

Desert Crown (Richard Kingscote/Sir Michael Stoute)

El Habeeb (John Egan/Stan Moore)

Glory Daze (Ronan Whelan/Andy Oliver)

Grand Alliance (Daniel Tudhope/Charlie Fellowes)

Hoo Ya Mal (David Probert/Andrew Balding)

Masekela (Jason Watson/Andrew Balding)

Nahanni (Adam Kirby/Charlie Appleby)

Nations Pride (William Buick/Charlie Appleby)

Piz Badile (Frankie Dettori/Donnacha O'Brien)

Royal Patronage (Jason Hart/Mark and Charlie Johnston)

Sonny Liston (Tom Marquand/Charlie Hills)

Star Of India (Seamie Heffernan/Aidan O'Brien)

Stone Age (Ryan Moore/Aidan O'Brien)

Walk Of Stars (James Doyle/Charlie Appleby)

Westover (Rob Hornby/Ralph Beckett)

West Wind Blows (Jack Mitchell/Simon and Ed Crisford)