Hollie Doyle said it would be a "dream come true" to become the first female jockey to win a British Classic as she looked ahead to riding second-favourite Nashwa in the Cazoo Oaks on Friday.

The 25-year-old said the John Gosden-trained filly was a "dream ride" and "everything you'd want in a racehorse".

"It's a great opportunity to get a ride with such a live chance," she said.

Gosden's other runner - Emily Upjohn, to be ridden by Frankie Dettori - is the favourite with bookmakers.

Doyle has already broken several records in her career, including riding a five-timer at Windsor in 2020 and setting a new mark for the most wins by a British female rider in one year.

She said making more history by winning Friday's big race at Epsom would be "incredible", and that she had already imagined herself doing so.

Asked what she thought it would mean for horse racing and women's sport, she said: "Look at the reaction there was when Rachael Blackmore won the Grand National. It's one of the toughest horse races in the world to win, and she did that.

"If I could win a British Classic, it would be a dream come true for me personally but I suppose it could hopefully inspire other women to get into the sport. I really appreciate how important it is to realise how you are inspiring others.

"Because I compete on a day-to-day basis on level terms with men, I suppose when I pop my head out of my little racing bubble what I'm doing is quite unique."

Doyle has become used to the attention around big races, saying: "It does drive me that little bit more."

And she added she had been very pleased with 9-2 shot Nashwa's last piece of exercise before the race, which is one of five British Classics in the calendar.

"She's everything you would want in a racehorse at the moment," said Doyle.

"She ticks a lot of boxes that need ticking at this stage. She's a dream ride really, a lovely mind, a great attitude."

Among Doyle's rivals is husband Tom Marquand, who rides Tranquil Lady.

She said: "He might be my husband but when we're in those gates it's very competitive. We don't give each other an inch really and we both want to win."