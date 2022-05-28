Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Legendary jockey Lester Piggott, who won the Derby a record nine times, has died aged 86.

The Englishman won 30 British Classic races in a career which yielded 4,493 winners.

He also had 116 Royal Ascot victories and was named champion jockey 11 times between 1960 and 1982.

"Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning," said his son-in-law and Derby-winning trainer William Haggas.

