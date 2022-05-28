Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Piggott's last win came at the age of 58

Legendary jockey Lester Piggott, who won the Derby a record nine times, has died aged 86.

The Englishman won 30 British Classic races in a career which yielded 4,493 winners.

He also had 116 Royal Ascot victories and was named champion jockey 11 times between 1960 and 1982.

"Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning," said his son-in-law and Derby-winning trainer William Haggas.

Piggott was admitted to hospital in Switzerland, where he lived, last week.

His first winner came aged 12 at Haydock in 1948, and his last at the same track in 1994. He retired for a final time in 1995.

Piggott, who was partially deaf, won the Derby at Epsom for the first time in 1954 aboard Never Say Die. His ninth win came on Teenoso in 1983.

He was jailed for three years in 1987 after being found guilty of tax fraud of more than £3m. With time off for good behaviour, he served a year and a day in prison.

Nicknamed the Long Fellow, he was tall for a Flat jockey at nearly 5ft 8in and weighed as little as 8st 5lb.

Piggott's other Derby winners included Crepello, Sir Ivor and The Minstrel and he also rode Nijinsky, the last horse to win the British Triple Crown - comprising the 2000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger - in 1970.

After prison, the racing hall of fame inductee returned to the saddle in 1990 at the age of 54.

Only 12 days after coming out retirement for a second time, Piggott guided Royal Academy to victory in one of the world's richest races - the $1m Breeders' Cup Mile.

More to follow.