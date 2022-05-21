Native Trail is trained by Charlie Appleby

Native Trail produced a strong finish to win an exciting Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

The 2-5 favourite, ridden by William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby, was fourth at the halfway stage before coming through to win.

Billy Lee rode New Energy to second with Imperial Fighter third.

Appleby made history by becoming the first trainer to win the English, French and Irish 2,000 Guineas in the same season with different horses.

Nine horses competed in the one-mile race at the County Kildare venue.

"I'm always confident in William and in the horse," Appleby told RTE after the win.

"William knows him so well, he has rode him all of his racing career, and he knows what he can do.

"The thought process before the race was to try and get out and get a box seat, but once it wasn't there I could see what William was doing, and it was one of those nice races to watch again.

"Once William told him to go to work, one thing this horse won't do is falter. He has done it in spades at the end, and I am delighted for the whole team in the end. It's a huge achievement for everybody and I'm delighted to be part of it.

Last year's champion two-year-old had to give best to his stablemate Coroebus in the first Classic of the summer on the Rowley Mile, but made no mistake this time around for Appleby, who also landed the Poule d'Essai des Poulains with Modern Games.

Native Trail was settled in mid-division in the early stages alongside Aidan O'Brien's Ivy League and nearest market rival Buckaroo, but it was the Oasis Dream colt that responded best when called into action by big-race jockey Buick.

As Wexford Native was taking over from long-time leader Malex, Buick was winding up his charge and hit the front heading into the final furlong.

Native Trail then showed a willing attitude to keep on gamely under his rider's urgings and hold off fast-finishing duo New Energy and fellow UK raider Imperial Fighter, who picked up well past beaten rivals in the closing stages to claim the podium spots.