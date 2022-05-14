Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Baaeed started the race as the 4/9 favourite

Baaeed won the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury to maintain his unbeaten record with a seventh-successive victory.

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old, ridden by Jim Crowley, travelled comfortably behind early leader Pat Hobbs riding Chindit.

Crowley comfortably held off Real World, ridden by Daniel Tudhope, to win by by three-and-a-quarter-lengths.

Baaeed will next race in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, next month.

The Sea of Stars colt won his first race last June at Leicester, and closed out his three-year-old term winning the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October.