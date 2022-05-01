Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

James Doyle had won the 2,000 Guineas on Coroebus on Saturday

Jockey James Doyle completed a stunning double by winning the 1,000 Guineas on 16-1 shot Cachet at Newmarket.

After winning the 2,000 Guineas on Coroebus on Saturday, Doyle steered Cachet to her second win of the season on Sunday.

Doyle led from the start but had to withstand pressure throughout from Tuesday, ridden by Frankie Dettori.

Prosperous Voyage, ridden by Rob Hornby, made a late surge to finish second, with Tuesday in third.

Cachet's victory ensured a first Classic win for trainer George Boughey.

"It was a long final furlong, but it was a peach of a ride from James," Boughey told ITV Racing.

"I couldn't have imagined I'd be winning a Classic so soon in my career. To get a filly like her is a privilege."

Doyle won his maiden British Classic on Saturday as Coroebus beat heavy favourite Native Trail, before this victory made it two in two days.

"I promised I wouldn't get emotional today but that was incredible," said Doyle.

"That last half a furlong took forever and I was praying for the line, but she's all guts, she loves this track."