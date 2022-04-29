Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Honeysuckle clinched a second successive Punchestown Champion Hurdle triumph after achieving the same feat at the Cheltenham Festival over the last two seasons

Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle achieved another big-race success as the star mare won a second successive Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

After another dominant Champion Hurdle triumph at Cheltenham, Honeysuckle was a 1-5 favourite to extend her perfect race record to 16 wins.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained mare finished three lengths clear of Willie Mullins' 18-1 shot Echoes In Rain.

Joseph O'Brien's Darasso was third with another Mullins horse Saint Roi fourth.

Blackmore's victory in the big race on day four of the Punchestown Festival continued her incredible season after her Cheltenham double when she added Gold Cup success on A Plus Tard to her Champion Hurdle victory on Honeysuckle.

Saint Roi, who was a 12-1 shot, went off at a good gallop but Blackmore, aboard Honeysuckle, bided her time in third place some five lengths off the pace before taking the lead at the second last.

Echoes In Rain, ridden by Paul Townsend, was only a length behind at the final hurdle but Honeysuckle pulled away with the minimum of fuss to clinch her latest Grade One triumph.

Darasso, ridden by Luke Dempsey, was priced at 33-1 as he completed the first three.

Honeysuckle's connections have indicated that the mare will be kept in training for next season to chase further Grade One triumphs.