Robbie Power announced his retirement after partnering Magic Daze to victory in the Handicap Chase

Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning jockey Robbie Power has announced he will retire after Friday's Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

Power, 40, revealed his decision after partnering Magic Daze to victory in Thursday's Handicap Chase.

He rode Jessica Harrington's Sizing John to Gold Cup success in 2017 having triumphed at Aintree in 2007 on Gordon Elliott's Silver Birch.

Also on Thursday, Klassical Dream landed the Champion Stayers Hurdle.

Ridden by Paul Townend, the Willie Mullins-trained 11-10 favourite won for the second year in a row by one and a quarter lengths from Ashdale Bob, with Gentlemansgame third.

"He behaved himself beautifully throughout the race," said winning jockey Townend.

"I didn't dare look to see who was behind me but I thought I was doing enough the whole way to the line."

Power, who finished second on Ashdale Bob, admitted his recent injury troubles played a key role in his decision to step away from the saddle after a 21-year career.

Having returned from a lengthy absence with a back injury in January 2021 he was then out between October last year and January 2022 when he fractured his hip.

"It's down to the injuries," said Power, who will be on Elliott's Teahupoo in the Champion Hurdle.

"I had my back operated on last summer, got back in October and then I fractured my hip. I'm 41 next month and I'm not getting any younger. I had injections in my hip but it didn't really work.

Klassical Dream won the Champion Stayers Hurdle for the second year in a row

"The whole family are coming tomorrow and I've got a couple of good rides left. My wife knew and my agent knew, but my father always told me if you tell one person you've told one person too many so I was trying to keep it as quiet as possible.

"There's been several days I've woke up thinking this was it. If I'd won the Gold Cup I'd have gone then, but Punchestown has been lucky for me so to go here, where I rode my first winner and now I'm guaranteed to ride my last one here, that will do.

"It's a relief to announce it, as even this morning my agent was asking me if I was sure. I wanted to go out on something of a high but I have to do exercises every morning just to enable me to ride."

Power, who also won the Irish Grand National on Sizing John in 2017, thanked Harrington for being his biggest supporter throughout his career.

"I've been doing it 21 years and if someone said I'd ride the winners I have I'd have taken it," he added.

"To ride for Jessica Harrington basically my whole career, I've been very lucky.

"She took me under her wing and nearly all my big winners were for her. She stood by me through all the highs and lows and has been an unbelievable mentor to me."