Frankie Dettori performs one of his trademark flying dismounts at Royal Ascot in 2021

Jockey Frankie Dettori and legendary racehorse Dancing Brave have become the latest additions to the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame.

The official hall of fame for British Flat racing was launched in 2021 and recognises the human and equine modern greats of the sport.

Dettori becomes the third jockey - and the first current jockey - to be inducted.

Dancing Brave joins 36 years after winning the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

His 1986 success also included the Eclipse, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Trained by Guy Harwood and owned by the late Prince Khalid Abdullah, he is the sixth horse to be added to the list.

Dettori, along with Dancing Brave's representatives, will be recognised at a special ceremony at Newmarket on Saturday, 30 April before this year's 2,000 Guineas - the first Classic of the year.

The 51-year-old, who started his career 35 years ago, has ridden almost 3,300 British winners with 21 Classic victories including two Derby wins on Authorized (2008) and Golden Horn (2015).

He has also won major races in 24 countries including a record six victories in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

But he is still widely remembered for his Magnificent Seven achievement at Ascot in September 1996 where he went through the card, taking all seven races at odds of 25,051-1.

"Joining the British Champions Series Hall of Fame gives me an immense feeling of pride," said Dettori.

"I'm honoured for my career to be recognised in this way, placing me alongside others who I have looked up to my whole life.

"Lester [Piggott] was my idol when I came over from Italy and I was lucky to ride against him on a few occasions, while Pat [Eddery] was the most gifted horseman I have ever seen.

"When I first set out on this path, I didn't quite believe in myself but, as things snowballed, I realised I could make it to become the jockey I am today."