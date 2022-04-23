Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Seven-year-old Hewick won by eight lengths in an impressive showing

Hewick was the surprise winner of the Bet365 Gold Cup as the British jump racing season ended at Sandown.

The 16-1 shot, ridden by Jordan Gainford for Irish trainer Shark Hanlon, powered clear late on to finish ahead of Musical Slave in second and favourite Kittys Light in third.

Earlier, trainer Paul Nicholls picked up a hat-trick of wins, including Greaneteen in the Celebration Chase.

All three of Nicholls' winners were ridden by jockey Harry Cobden.

Saint Calvados won the Oaksey Chase and Knappers Hill the Bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle.

Saturday marked the end of the jump season, with Brian Hughes crowned champion jockey for the second time, having passed the 200-winner mark for the season.

Nicholls was top trainer for the 13th time as he closes in on Martin Pipe's record of 15 triumphs.

JP McManus was champion owner and Kevin Brogan the leading conditional jockey.