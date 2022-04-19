Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Hughes is set to be champion jockey for the second time

Brian Hughes has become only the fourth jump jockey to ride 200 winners in a season.

The 36-year-old Northern Irishman brought up the landmark at Perth on 6-4 favourite Dreams Of Home, trained by Donald McCain.

Hughes joins AP McCoy, Richard Johnson and Peter Scudamore in reaching the landmark and was welcomed into the winners' enclosure by colleagues.

He will be crowned champion jockey for the second time on Saturday.

"It's a huge credit to him, he never misses anything, he's the ultimate professional," said McCain.

"He's as dedicated as anybody I've ever met in the sport, it's full credit to him, it's richly deserved and a mark of honour."