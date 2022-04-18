Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Paddy O'Hanlon crosses the line on Lord Lariat to win the Irish Grand National

Lord Lariat provided local trainer Dermot McLoughlin with a second successive victory in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

A year after 150-1 shot Freewheelin Dylan causing a huge shock in the Easter Monday feature, Lord Lariat got his name on the roll of honour at odds of 40-1 under jockey Paddy O'Hanlon.

While there were plenty of fallers in behind, there was not much change at the front end for much of the three-mile-five-furlong journey as Frontal Assault took second.

Lord Lariat joined him early in the home straight and galloped on strongly from the second-last to claim big-race glory by almost five lengths.

The 11-2 favourite Gaillard Du Mesnil jumped and travelled strongly for a long way but ultimately had to make do with minor honours in third.

Screaming Colours and Early Doors finished fourth and fifth respectively.

"He's a nice horse. He jumped and travelled well," said trainer McLoughlin after the race.

"It's unbelievable, I'm over the moon," added winning jockey O'Hanlon. "I was quietly confident but it will take a while to sink in."