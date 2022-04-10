Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Eclair Surf, ridden by Tom Bellamy, won the Classic Chase earlier in 2022

Eclair Surf has become the second equine fatality at the Grand National following Discorama on Saturday.

Trainer Emma Lavelle said the horse suffered a traumatic head injury during Aintree's showpiece race.

It is the first time two horses have died in the race since 2012, after which safety changes were brought in.

It is also the fourth equine death across the three-day Aintree meet after the mare Elle Est Belle earlier on Saturday and Solwara One on Friday.

He was treated by vets at Aintree before being transferred to Liverpool University.

"He was an incredibly special horse, loved by everyone and he will be missed terribly," Lavelle said on Sunday.

Significant changes were made before the 2013 Grand National.

The core of the fences was softened, the distance reduced and new procedures were put in place for loose horses.

There have now been four equine fatalities from 356 runners in the nine Grand Nationals since 2012.

Noble Yeats won Saturday's race in a thrilling finish.