Noble Yeats (in the orange and brown colours) is well placed as the field jumps the Chair

Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen finished his career on a high with a famous Grand National victory on board the 50-1 chance Noble Yeats.

Waley-Cohen had announced on Thursday that his final ride would be on the Emmet Mullins-trained seven-year-old, owned by his father Robert.

The 39-year-old jumped the last alongside 15-2 favourite Any Second Now, but pulled clear on the run-in to win by two-and-a-quarter lengths.

Delta Work (10-1) was third with Santini (33-1) fourth.

This year, 15 of the 40 runners completed the race and there was one fatality.

Discorama suffered a pelvic injury on the flat while travelling between fences and was later put to sleep.

Last year's winner Minella Times, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, fell at the Valentine's Brook fence while the well-fancied Snow Leopardess, who was bidding to become the first mother to win the race, was pulled up before the second circuit.

This is the full result.

Place, horse, jockey, odds

1 Noble Yeats (Sam Waley-Cohen) 50-1

2 Any Second Now (Mark Walsh) 15-2 Fav

3 Delta Work (Jack Kennedy) 10-1

4 Santini (Nick Scholfield) 33-1

5 Fiddlerontheroof (Brendan Powell) 12-1

6 Longhouse Poet (Darragh O'Keeffe) 12-1

7 Freewheelin Dylan (Ricky Doyle) 50-1

8 Coko Beach (Jonjo O'Neill Jr) 50-1

9 Escaria Ten (Adrian Heskin) 25-1

10 Romain De Senam (Philip Armson) 125-1

11 Samcro (Sean Bowen) 80-1

12 Commodore (Charlie Deutsch) 33-1

13 Class Conti (Sam Twiston-Davies) 100-1

14 Blaklion (Harry Skelton) 50-1

15 Lostintranslation (Harry Cobden) 50-1

Non-finishers

29th fence

Two For Gold - pulled up

Top Ville Ben - pulled up

28th fence

Good Boy Bobby - pulled up

Brahma Bull - pulled up

27th fence

Poker Party - pulled up

Fortescue - unseated rider

25th fence

Mighty Thunder - pulled up

24th fence

Dingo Dollar - unseated rider

22nd fence

Cloth Cap - pulled up

17th fence

Snow Leopardess - pulled up

15th fence

Kildisart - fell

Burrows Saint - unseated rider

Domaine De L'Isle - unseated rider

13th fence

Discorama - pulled up

Ninth fence

Deise Aba - pulled up

Agusta Gold - fell

Minella Times - fell

School Boy Hours - pulled up

Eighth fence

Run Wild Fred - fell

Death Duty - fell

De Rasher Counter - unseated rider

Third fence

Eclair Surf - fell

Anibale Fly - brought down

First fence

Mount Ida - unseated rider

Enjoy D'allen - unseated rider