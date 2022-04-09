Aintree Grand National: Where your horse finished in the 2022 race
Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen finished his career on a high with a famous Grand National victory on board the 50-1 chance Noble Yeats.
Waley-Cohen had announced on Thursday that his final ride would be on the Emmet Mullins-trained seven-year-old, owned by his father Robert.
The 39-year-old jumped the last alongside 15-2 favourite Any Second Now, but pulled clear on the run-in to win by two-and-a-quarter lengths.
Delta Work (10-1) was third with Santini (33-1) fourth.
This year, 15 of the 40 runners completed the race and there was one fatality.
Discorama suffered a pelvic injury on the flat while travelling between fences and was later put to sleep.
Last year's winner Minella Times, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, fell at the Valentine's Brook fence while the well-fancied Snow Leopardess, who was bidding to become the first mother to win the race, was pulled up before the second circuit.
This is the full result.
Place, horse, jockey, odds
1 Noble Yeats (Sam Waley-Cohen) 50-1
2 Any Second Now (Mark Walsh) 15-2 Fav
3 Delta Work (Jack Kennedy) 10-1
4 Santini (Nick Scholfield) 33-1
5 Fiddlerontheroof (Brendan Powell) 12-1
6 Longhouse Poet (Darragh O'Keeffe) 12-1
7 Freewheelin Dylan (Ricky Doyle) 50-1
8 Coko Beach (Jonjo O'Neill Jr) 50-1
9 Escaria Ten (Adrian Heskin) 25-1
10 Romain De Senam (Philip Armson) 125-1
11 Samcro (Sean Bowen) 80-1
12 Commodore (Charlie Deutsch) 33-1
13 Class Conti (Sam Twiston-Davies) 100-1
14 Blaklion (Harry Skelton) 50-1
15 Lostintranslation (Harry Cobden) 50-1
Non-finishers
29th fence
Two For Gold - pulled up
Top Ville Ben - pulled up
28th fence
Good Boy Bobby - pulled up
Brahma Bull - pulled up
27th fence
Poker Party - pulled up
Fortescue - unseated rider
25th fence
Mighty Thunder - pulled up
24th fence
Dingo Dollar - unseated rider
22nd fence
Cloth Cap - pulled up
17th fence
Snow Leopardess - pulled up
15th fence
Kildisart - fell
Burrows Saint - unseated rider
Domaine De L'Isle - unseated rider
13th fence
Discorama - pulled up
Ninth fence
Deise Aba - pulled up
Agusta Gold - fell
Minella Times - fell
School Boy Hours - pulled up
Eighth fence
Run Wild Fred - fell
Death Duty - fell
De Rasher Counter - unseated rider
Third fence
Eclair Surf - fell
Anibale Fly - brought down
First fence
Mount Ida - unseated rider
Enjoy D'allen - unseated rider