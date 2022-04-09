Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Sam Waley-Cohen ended his career with victory on Noble Yeats - a horse owned by his father Robert (left)

The 50-1 outsider Noble Yeats won the Grand National at Aintree to give amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen a fairytale farewell in his final ride.

Waley-Cohen held off the challenge of favourite Any Second Now in a thrilling finish, with Delta Work third and Santini fourth.

Noble Yeats, trained in Ireland by Emmet Mullins, is the first horse aged seven to win since Bogskar in 1940.

"That's beyond words - a fairytale and a fantasy," said the winning jockey.

Waley-Cohen, who will turn 40 on Friday, only announced his retirement two days before the big race.

He had the best record over the National course of any current jockey going into the contest, with six wins in other races, and signed off with a brilliant retirement ride.

It was a first victory for an amateur jockey since Marcus Armytage won on Mr Frisk at Aintree in 1990.

Noble Yeats was bought by the jockey's father Robert Waley-Cohen two months ago.

Waley-Cohen, the former chairman of Cheltenham racecourse and owner of Long Run, who won the 2011 Cheltenham Gold Cup under Sam Waley-Cohen, was overjoyed at the success.

"It's the dream come true, I can't speak - it's just fabulous," said Robert.

"I feel like quoting Shakespeare - my cup runneth over. I'm really emotional."

Any Second Now was second as the 15-2 favourite, Delta Work was third at 10-1, Santini fourth at 33-1 and Fiddlerontheroof finished fifth at 12-1.

