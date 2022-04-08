Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Fox and Ahoy Senor have formed a formidable partnership

Ahoy Senor put in a superb performance to win the Betway Mildmay Novices Chase on day two of the Grand National meeting at Aintree.

After finishing second behind L'Homme Presse at Cheltenham, the seven-year-old had a nervy moment at the first fence.

But the 4-1 chance got into a great rhythm after that and jumped strongly.

He bounded clear of his rivals to beat Fury Road by five lengths and could now target next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup.

It is another notable Aintree victory for jockey Derek Fox and Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell, who won the 2017 Grand National with One For Arthur and will combine with Mighty Thunder in Saturday's big race.