From the section Horse Racing

Jockey Rachael Blackmore spoke to the BBC about her Grand National hopes

Girl power will be to the fore as 40 runners line up for the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

Trailblazing rider Rachael Blackmore, the first female jockey to triumph, is on 2021 victor Minella Times again.

And grey mare Snow Leopardess, who gave birth to a foal during a two-year break from racing, is bidding to be the first mother to win the National.

A crowd of 70,000 is expected as the famous race is run before spectators for the first time in three years.

Bookmakers predict a total of more than £150m will be wagered on the contest with betting shops in the UK open again on National day, after Covid-19 restrictions.

Commodore, School Boy Hours and Romain De Senam took the final spots in the race after Easysland, Phoenix Way and Lord Du Mesnil were late withdrawals on Friday.

Blackmore goes for the double

Blackmore and Minella Times, trained by Henry de Bromhead, have been well backed to repeat last year's landmark success but face a tough task under top weight.

"What you do feel is excitement," said the 32-year-old Irish rider, who went on to make more history when winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Al Plus Tard last month.

"The Grand National is just so massive, you never think you're actually going to get to win it.

"Jockeys will wish each other good luck beforehand. It just has a different feel to it, especially riding Minella Times who gave me such a fantastic spin last year.

"He took to it really well. Jumping those fences with a horse that's enjoying it is a great feeling. Tiger Roll won back to back so you never know."

Crowds have returned for the Grand National meeting

Who are the other leading contenders?

Irish-trained horses dominate the top of the betting with last year's third horse Any Second Now and fourth Burrows Saint both returning.

Any Second Now, Enjoy D'Allen and Minella Times head a strong team in the green and gold silks of owner JP McManus.

Jockey Sean Flanagan, a qualified pilot, will fly himself in a friend's plane to Aintree from Ireland to ride School Boy Hours for McManus.

Delta Work and Escaria Ten are among seven runners for trainer Gordon Elliott, seeking a record-equalling fourth victory after scoring with Silver Birch in 2007 and Tiger Roll (2018 and 2019).

Elliott is back after missing last year's meeting while serving a suspension for being pictured sat on a dead horse.

Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen, who has won a record six times in other races over the National fences, announced on Thursday he will be riding for the last time when he partners Nobel Yeats.

Snow Leopardess, trained by Charlie Longsdon, leads the British contingent, while Colin Tizzard saddles his last National runners in Fiddlerontheroof and Lostintranslation before handing over to son Joe.

And while Blackmore is the only woman riding, Emma Lavelle has two chances of being the fourth woman to train the winner since 2009 with Eclair Surf and De Rasher Counter.

Grand National in a nutshell

How long does it last? The winner usually completes the course in about nine minutes. There are 30 jumps, including Becher's Brook and The Chair, over a distance of four and a quarter miles.

What does the winner get? The total prize fund is £1m with the winning team collecting £500,000.

Why are there different weights? It is a handicap steeplechase with runners allocated weights according to their ratings.

How many Grand Nationals have there been? This is the 174th running of the race.

What about safety? Significant changes were introduced before the 2013 race which saw the core of fences softened, the distance reduced and new procedures for loose horses. There was one equine fatality in the race last year - the second from a total of 316 runners in the past eight editions.

Pundit predictions

Gina Bryce, BBC presenter

1 Escaria Ten 2 Any Second Now 3 Longhouse Poet 4 Minella Times

Escaria Ten put in an eye-catching run when just beaten by Any Second Now last time out. They can be first and second again, with the placings reversed.

Andrew Thornton, BBC analyst and former jockey

1 Delta Work 2 Longhouse Poet 3 Any Second Now 4 Eclair Surf

Delta Work, who beat two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll at Cheltenham last month, has run in 15 Grade One races and this is his first time in a handicap. The Irish challenge looks strong again and they can fill the first three places.

John Hunt, BBC commentator

1 Eclair Surf 2 Any Second Now 3 Longhouse Poet 4 Snow Leopardess

Eclair Surf gets into the race off a nice weight and holds leading claims based on his Warwick win and a fine second at Newcastle to subsequent Scottish National victor Win The Wings.

Gary O'Brien, Racing TV and BBC pundit

1 Longhouse Poet 2 Any Second Now 3 Fiddlerontheroof 4 Minella Times

Longhouse Poet is the right type of horse for this - was a novice hurdler of Grade One standard, he has a touch of class and is still unexposed over fences.