Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Aintree's three-day meeting culminates with the Grand National on Saturday

Randox Grand National Date: Saturday, 9 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live (also Friday 15:00-16:15); updates on BBC Sport website and app

Spectators return to the Grand National meeting for the first time since 2019 as the fixture begins on Thursday.

Around 150,000 racegoers are expected over three days at Aintree after the 2020 meeting was called off and crowds were banned last year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Previous winners Clan Des Obeaux and Kemboy are among runners in the Betway Bowl, the feature race on day one.

The line-up for Saturday's National will be confirmed on Thursday morning.

Aintree has donated 10,000 tickets to NHS workers for the first day in recognition of their work during the pandemic.

Clan Des Obeaux completed a notable hat-trick for former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Liverpool 12 months ago, with victory the third Grade One win of the day for Ferguson and his co-owners.

Opponents this time include Irish Gold Cup winner Conflated, alongside Protektorat, Eldorado Allen and Royale Pagaille.

Epatante and Zanahiyr renew rivalry in the Aintree Hurdle after coming second and third in last month's Champion Hurdle.

Jett, a long-time leader before finishing eighth in last year's National, is a leading contender in the Foxhunters' Chase over the big fences.

Grand National line-up to be named on Thursday

A final field of 40 runners, and four reserves, will be named for Saturday's big race from about 10:00 BST on Thursday.

There will be an anxious wait for owners and trainers of several horses, needing withdrawals to be guaranteed a run.

The 14-1 shot Éclair Surf will make the line-up if one more horse drops out after Court Maid was declared a non-runner.

Rachael Blackmore made history as the first female jockey to win last year, with Minella Times, who is the top weight this time - and she will partner again for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

Snow Leopardess is one of the leading British contenders, with her story attracting punters - a mare who returned to racing after giving birth to a foal and the first mother on record to run in the National.

Irish-trained horses dominate the top of the betting with last year's third-placed finisher Any Second Now, fourth Burrows Saint and fifth Farclas all returning.

Farclas and Delta Work are among a strong team for Gordon Elliott, who missed last year's race while serving a suspension for sitting on a dead horse.

The going on the Grand National course was described as Good to Soft on the eve of the meeting.

Reserves can run in the race if any other horses pull out before 13:00 BST on Friday.

Grand National 2022 - approximate odds: 8-1 Any Second Now, Snow Leopardess, Delta Work; 10-1 Escaria Ten; 12-1 Enjoy D'allen; 14-1 Eclair Surf, Fiddlerontheroof, Minella Times; 16-1 Longhouse Poet, 18-1 Burrows Saint 25-1 Bar