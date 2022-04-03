Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Blaklion has run in the Grand National three times before

Randox Grand National 2022 Venue: Aintree Racecourse Date: Saturday 9 April Time: 17:15 BST

Blaklion and Poker Party have made the cut for Saturday's Grand National after the latest confirmations stage.

Poker Party's stablemate Chris's Dream was pulled out of the £1m race, meaning the 2021 winner Minella Times will now carry top weight.

Chatham Street Lad was the only other absentee from the top 40, with Highland Hunter already out with an injury.

Contenders including Death Duty and Eclair Surf need more withdrawals to make the line-up.

The final field of 40, plus four reserves, will be announced on Thursday morning.

Go Another One, who would have been 42nd on the list, was the other horse scratched on Monday.

The ground at Aintree for the National was changed to good to soft on Monday morning following 7.5mm of rain overnight. It was previously good to soft, good in places.

Blaklion, trained by Dan Skelton, is set to make his fourth appearance having been fourth, brought down and sixth in previous runnings.

At 13, he would be the first teenager to win since Sergeant Murphy in 1923.

The National is a handicap chase with runners allocated weights according to their ratings.

Death Duty is officially 41st in the list with Domaine De L'Isle in 42nd, although they share the same weight so their final position will be determined by their latest British Horseracing Authority rating.

If those ratings are the still the same and only one can make the line-up, a random ballot will be used.

Eclair Surf, a 14-1 shot trained by Emma Lavelle, is currently 43rd on the list and in the same situation with Fortescue in 44th.

Commodore (45th), School Boy Hours (46th) and Romain De Senam (47th) are next.