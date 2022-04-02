Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Win My Wings finished seven lengths clear of stablemate Kitty's Light

Welsh trainer Christian Williams dominated the Scottish Grand National as Win My Wings won the Ayr showpiece ahead of stablemate Kitty's Light.

Jockey Rob James kept the mare out of trouble before pulling clear of Major Dundee and Ashtown Lad.

She then coasted home after the last fence to win Scotland's biggest race, with fellow 13-2 joint-favourite Kitty's Light seven lengths back.

Major Dundee (9-1) was third in the four-mile race, with Fidux fourth.

Former jockey Williams also saddled the first two home in the Coral Trophy at Kempton in February, on the same afternoon Win My Wings won the Eider Chase at Newcastle.

It was only a second winner in the UK for Irish amateur James, who led Milan Native to victory in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival in 2020.

"It was some performance. I feel sorry for Kitty's but nothing would have beaten her today, that's how it looked to me," said Williams.

"Rob kept her out of trouble on the outside and she jumped great."

James had his licence revoked for 12 months, eight of which were suspended, in March 2021 after a video emerged of him sitting on a dead horse.

After the Scottish National, trainer Oliver Sherwood said he was "devastated" after his runner Jersey Bean suffered a fatal injury.