Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Paying spectators will be at the Grand National for the first time since 2019

Randox Grand National 2022 Date: Saturday 9 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website

The Grand National often throws up a fascinating back story to accompany the winner.

With the countdown on to the big race at Aintree on Saturday 9 April, we look at some potential headline makers as spectators return for the first time in three years after Covid-19 restrictions.

Mum's the word

For more than two years, the mare Snow Leopardess was sidelined after a leg injury.

Her racing career looked over and she became a mother - giving birth to the filly Red Panda.

But after 794 days off the track, the galloping grey returned in November 2019 and earlier this season won the Becher Chase at Aintree over the Grand National fences.

Now she has a chance to become the first mare in history to have a foal and go on to win the Grand National.

Snow Leopardess was bred by Marietta Fox-Pitt, the mother of leading equestrian rider William, and is owned by another son Andrew.

"She ticks plenty of boxes but doesn't fit all the stats. Not many greys and not many mares have won the Grand National," said trainer Charlie Longsdon, who is based at Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire.

Snow Leopardess would be only the fourth grey horse to win the Grand National

Trailblazer Blackmore back for more

"I don't feel male or female right now. I don't even feel human."

A memorable quote to mark a historic victory last year from Rachael Blackmore as she became the first female jockey to triumph in the Grand National, with her mount Minella Times winning the 173rd running of the race.

Minella Times is back, with Blackmore likely to ride again, although the horse has been allocated 15lb more in the race, which is a handicap chase where weights are assigned according to each runner's rating.

Blackmore, voted the BBC World Sport Star in December, achieved another first when winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup, with A Plus Tard, last month.

The victor was again trained in Knockeen, County Waterford by Henry de Bromhead, who had the 1-2 in the National last year. Runner-up Balko Des Flos misses out this time, but Chris's Dream, Court Maid and Poker Party could run for him and he believes Minella Times can put in another big performance.

"He worked nicely the other day and Rachael was happy with him. We're hoping that we've got him back on song," said De Bromhead.

Blackmore won by six and a half lengths in 2021 on 11-1 shot Minella Times

Grand National 2022 - approximate odds: 8-1 Any Second Now, 9-1 Delta Work, 10-1 Escaria Ten, 12-1 Enjoy D'Allen, 14-1 Snow Leopardess, 16-1 Fiddlerontheroof, Longhouse Poet, 20-1 Minella Times, Farclas, Run Wild Fred, 25-1 Bar

Tizzard seeks fairytale farewell

Dairy farmer turned racehorse trainer Colin Tizzard will hand over the reins at his stables on the Dorset-Somerset border to son Joe at the end of this month.

It will mark the end of a distinguished run which has seen the 66-year-old train top steeplechasers including Cue Card, Thistlecrack and 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River.

Tizzard plans to send out Lostintranslation and Fiddlerintheroof from his base on the Dorset-Somerset border.

Lostintranslation has been inconsistent since finishing third in the 2020 Gold Cup, although won well at Ascot earlier in the season, while Fiddlerontheroof "could be a proper National horse", according to Joe.

"We haven't really had a stab with the right horse at a Grand National. I mentioned it to dad at Christmas time and he said 'I'd have that in my name still'," he said.

Victory would be an emotional one for the family after Colin's daughter and Joe's sister Kim Gingell died aged 43 from cancer two years ago. She had played an integral role in the stable's development.

Tizzard has saddled hundreds of winners since taking out a full licence in 1998

Another victory for father Ted?

Ted Walsh is one of racing's great characters, not afraid to give an opinion, the father of former jockeys Ruby and Katie, and a trainer in his own right.

Walsh won the National with Papillon - ridden by Ruby - in 2000 and saw Katie ride Seabass to third place 10 years ago.

And he has one of the favourites this time in Any Second Now, third last year despite being badly hampered and winner of the Bobbyjo Chase last time out.

"When you get to my age you don't get too many more chances to win it again," said Walsh, who turns 72 in the week after the race.

Any Second Now runs in the green and gold colours of JP McManus and the owner also has other leading contenders in 2021 winner Minella Times and Enjoy D'Allen.

Elliott returns - but no Tiger Roll

The two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll has not been given the chance to emulate the legendary Red Rum with a third victory.

Tiger Roll won in 2018 and 2019 but the 2020 race was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic and Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary, whose Gigginstown House Stud owns the horse, withdrew him from the next two runnings in a row over the weight he was given.

His trainer Gordon Elliott, who missed last year's meeting while serving a six-month suspension after being pictured sitting on a dead horse, will have several runners for Gigginstown.

The Irishman also won the National with Silver Birch in 2007 and is seeking a record-equalling fourth victory.

Among his chief hopes is Delta Work, winner of the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham in March when denying stablemate Tiger Roll a triumphant swansong before retirement.

Farclas, who was fifth at Aintree a year ago when Elliott's horses were in the temporary care of Denise Foster, returns.

Tiger Roll and Delta Work after the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham last month

A poignant runner for Hemmings family

It would be a fitting tribute to triple Grand National-winning owner Trevor Hemmings if Cloth Cap could carry his green, yellow and white colours to victory.

Hemmings, the owner of Preston North End FC, died in October 2021 aged 86 and his sporting interests were passed on to his family.

He had hoped Cloth Cap might give him a record fourth National win as an owner last April following victories with Hedgehunter (2005), Ballabriggs (2011) and Many Clouds (2015).

Named after his favourite headwear, Cloth Cap was the 11-2 favourite and travelled well before being pulled up by jockey Tom Scudamore three fences from home.

This time the horse has been around five times the price and trainer Jonjo O'Neill will hope a breathing operation can help him see out the marathon trip.