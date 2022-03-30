Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Robbie Dunne was banned in December following incidents involving fellow jockey Bryony Frost

Jockey Robbie Dunne's ban from racing for bullying fellow rider Bryony Frost has been cut on appeal to 10 months.

In December 2021, he was banned for 18 months, with three months suspended.

His appeal against conduct prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and reputation of racing was broadly dismissed.

Appeal panel chair Anthony Boswood QC said his behaviour was "thoroughly reprehensible and disgraceful" but the initial punishment was "very severe".

Dunne had initially been found in breach of four charges of rule J19 between 13 February and 3 September 2020.

Boswood felt one breach of the rule, rather than the previous four, covered all the offences.

As Dunne's suspension began on 10 December 2021 it will end on 9 October 2022.

