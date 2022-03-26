Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Dettori was winning the Dubai World Cup for the fourth time

Country Grammer won the Dubai World Cup under Frankie Dettori for controversial American trainer Bob Baffert.

The 7-1 chance surged late to win from Hot Red Charlie and Chuwa Wizard as favourite Life Is Good faded.

The Baffert-trained Medina Spirit's victory in the 2021 Kentucky Derby was nullified due to the presence of a banned drug in his system and the trainer was given a 90-day suspension.

Earlier, Dettori dead-heated on Lord North with Japanese runner Panthalassa.

Defending champion Lord North, trained in Newmarket by John and Thady Gosden, shared the spoils in the Dubai Turf at Meydan.

Japan dominated the meeting with four other winners - Bathrat Leon, Stay Foolish, Crown Pride and Shahryar.

Shahryar won the Dubai Sheema Classic from the fast-finishing Yibir, ridden by William Buick for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby.

A Case Of You beat Happy Romance and Man Of Promise to land the Al Quoz Sprint for Irish trainer Ado McGuinness.

Dettori was claiming a fourth Dubai World Cup win after triumphs on Dubai Millennium (2000), Ballad (2003) and Electrocutionist (2006).

Johan wins Lincoln Handicap

Silvestre de Sousa guided Johan to victory at Doncaster

Johan won the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster on his first start for trainer Mick Channon.

The 28-1 shot, a six-time winner for William Haggas, switched to Channon's team during the off season.

The five-year-old took the Flat-season curtain-raiser by a length and a quarter under Silvestre de Sousa after taking the lead in the final furlong.

Early leader Saleymm finished a clear second, as Rogue Bear beat Irish Admiral to third place.

The previously unbeaten Mujtaba, favourite at 3-1 and trained by Haggas, trailed home in 12th.

"He travelled brilliant," Brazilian De Sousa, 41, said of Johan. "I tracked the lead horse and put the race to bed when I asked him to go."

Three-time champion jockey De Sousa, who is a freelance after losing his retained rider role with King Power Racing, added: "This win is a big help and I just hope all the trainers can look at that and give me support."

Persian Force, trained by Richard Hannon, was an impressive winner of the Brocklesby Stakes.

He spearheaded a treble for jockey Rossa Ryan, who followed up on Arthur's Realm in the Spring Mile and Chindit in the Doncaster Mile.

There were delays to racing at Kelso as jockey Conner McCann required medical attention following a fall. He was taken to hospital for further assessment.

Jockey Benoit de la Sayette won his first race on returning from a six-month ban after testing positive for cocaine - guiding 14-1 chance Rubbeldiekatz to victory at Wolverhampton.