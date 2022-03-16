Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Cheltenham Festival 2022 Dates: 15-18 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, feature races Radio 5 live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Tiger Roll was denied a fairytale farewell Cheltenham Festival victory by stablemate Delta Work in an extraordinary Cross Country Chase.

The two-time Grand National winner looked set for a record-equalling sixth Festival triumph but went down by three quarters of a length.

Some spectators booed jockey Jack Kennedy as he returned on the winner.

But the two horses came into the winners' enclosure together as Tiger Roll was cheered into retirement.

"I've had a win at Cheltenham and I'm disappointed," said Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary, whose Gigginstown House Stud owns both horses.

"We exploded the dream. Tiger Roll is a warrior. He went out on his shield and is the horse of a lifetime."

