Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Corach Rambler, ridden by Derek Fox, enjoyed a big win at Cheltenham

The Lucinda Russell-trained Corach Rambler has won the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Ridden by Derek Fox, Corach Rambler was a 10-1 shot and closer to the back than the front for much of the race.

However, Fox emerged from the 24-strong field to finish ahead of Gericault Roque (9-1), Oscar Elite (22-1) and Tea Clipper (12-1)

"It is great for him to win a handicap like that," said Scottish trainer Russell.

"He was meant to be running with such patience, we wanted him in midfield but with the false starts he started at the back.

"Derek is amazing, he is very laid back and it didn't bother him he was so far back."

And Fox added on ITV: "I got left at the start. But he has loads of ability. Delighted. I just had to keep trying to find my way. He is a very clever horse. He has been brilliant for me."

Milnathort's Russell trained 2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur and is the partner of former National Hunt jockey Peter Scudamore. Ahoy Senor, also trained by Russell, goes in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase on Wednesday.

And eight-time champion jockey Scudamore told BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra: "We got lucky today - it was a magnificent ride by Derek.

"I hate dropping horses in, but I felt he came better of a good pace. He does nothing but he's got a load of speed. It's not a bad omen for Ahoy Senor tomorrow."