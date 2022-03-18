Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Cheltenham Festival 2022 Dates: 15-18 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, feature races Radio 5 live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Rachael Blackmore created history as the first female rider to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup as the Henry de Bromhead-trained A Plus Tard triumphed.

The pair had finished second to stable-mate Minella Indo 12 months ago and Blackmore wanted to put things right.

And this time, Blackmore made no mistake on the 3-1 favourite, moving ahead of Minella Indo after the last and racing clear.

Minella Indo (7-1) was second ahead of Protektorat (10-1).

