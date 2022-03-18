Cheltenham Festival 2022: Rachael Blackmore and A Plus Tard win Gold Cup

Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard
Blackmore and A Plus Tard have formed a superb partnership
Cheltenham Festival 2022
Dates: 15-18 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30
Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, feature races Radio 5 live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Rachael Blackmore created history as the first female rider to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup as the Henry de Bromhead-trained A Plus Tard triumphed.

The pair had finished second to stable-mate Minella Indo 12 months ago and Blackmore wanted to put things right.

And this time, Blackmore made no mistake on the 3-1 favourite, moving ahead of Minella Indo after the last and racing clear.

Minella Indo (7-1) was second ahead of Protektorat (10-1).

Despite her wins in last year's Champion Hurdle and then at the Aintree Grand National as well as the leading rider award at Prestbury Park, and the numerous awards she won subsequently, Blackmore knew that the Gold Cup had been within her grasp last year.

In a closely-contested race, it was Minella Indo and Robbie Power who made the first decisive move and grabbed the lead two from home.

But his rivals were never far away and A Plus Tard waited patiently before showing a lovely turn of pace to take the lead and, once he did, there was only going to be one winner and the pair went on to win by 15 lengths.

It was the 32-year-old's second feature race success of the week after her win on Honeysuckle in Tuesday's Champion Hurdle.

"I just can't believe it. I'm so lucky to be getting to ride all these kind of horses," Blackmore told ITV Racing.

"You can't do this without the horses and being attached to Henry's yard is just absolutely phenomenal. To give me this horse is unbelievable I don't know what to say.

"I've had so many special days. I wouldn't swap the Grand National for anything but this is the Gold Cup. I wish I had something better to say right now. I just can't.

"You have all these plans about how things are going to work out. Racing doesn't let that happen all the time and for some reason it's happened to me today. I just can't explain how lucky I feel."

More Mullins magic at Cheltenham

It was also a day to remember for trainer Willie Mullins who beat his own Festival record to claim nine wins, thanks to four victories on Friday.

Mullins started the day well when Vauban (6-4), ridden by Paul Townend led home an Irish-trained top five in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

Townend was always well placed and although his mount was less than fluid at the last, he recovered well to beat Fil Dor and Pied Piper.

Mullins and Townend were back in the winners' enclosure in the next courtesy of the 11-4 favourite State Man in the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle.

Patrick Mullins on Billaway
Mullins rides regularly for his father

The Nice Guy then assured Mullins of the top trainer's title at the meeting as he led home a stable one-two in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Ridden by Sean O'Keeffe, the 18-1 shot got the better of Minella Cocooner and the treble-chasing Townend by five lengths.

And it was fitting that Mullins's son Patrick ensured that his father created history getting up in the final strides on Billaway (2-1 favourite) to deny Winged Leader in the St James's Place Hunters Chase for win number nine of the week.

Comments

Join the conversation

112 comments

  • Comment posted by cunningcorgi, today at 16:01

    Not a brilliant female jockey but quite simply, just a brilliant jockey period.

    Well done Rachel, you deserve it all for what you do for racing and inspiring children. A credit to your family.

    Ireland is proud of you !

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 16:30

    Rachael Blackmore is seriously talented as a jockey...her gender does not come into it....

    She has an amazing instinct of when to push her horse on at the critical moment....& when not to panic when other horses seem to going for home in front of her...

    The lovely thing is she is totally unaware of this....she just loves her job.

    Big credit to Henry De Bromhead also....

    • Reply posted by Chelsea girl, today at 17:03

      Chelsea girl replied:
      Shame she never tried a leg in the race before.

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 16:50

    who cares what the gender of the jockey is?

    bbc at it again.

  • Comment posted by lordwrinkle, today at 16:49

    Surely the Honorary damehood now beckons for Rachael Blackmore!

  • Comment posted by derekmgb, today at 16:40

    Congratulations to Rachel Blackmore on winning the Gold Cup - a jockey with real talent

  • Comment posted by Henry Higginbotham they them, today at 16:26

    Fantastic news now hopefully we can end gender segregation in other sports too.

    • Reply posted by exile annie, today at 16:49

      exile annie replied:
      Yes, let’s not recognise the physical advantages males have, and let’s just stop those pesky women winning. While we’re about it, let’s stop having categories in boxing too. Let the flyweights take on the super heavyweights. And when the little guys get floored with the first punch, let’s all shout hurrah for equality.

  • Comment posted by right words, today at 16:12

    Well done to Blackmore, tough race so even more respect for her to be the first girl to win.

  • Comment posted by johndoe, today at 16:58

    Brilliant stuff, congrats to Rachael.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 16:47

    Outstanding 👏👏👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Manners Please, today at 16:11

    Spectacular performance by horse and jockey. I'll ignore the thumb-down troll on the thread.

  • Comment posted by WeeJohn, today at 16:02

    She is up there with the very best of them. Well done!!

  • Comment posted by nml55, today at 16:57

    Absolutely brilliant to see Rachel to win all these big races. A fantastic role model to girls and boys everywhere. This jockey is very special and is getting the rewards for hard work and determination and dedication to the sport. Very special moment and lifts everyone during these sad times.

  • Comment posted by Brad27, today at 16:15

    A great ride and a great day so far to beat the bookies by favourite backing!

  • Comment posted by FreeUK, today at 16:12

    A true sporting superstar. Take a bow Rachel.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 16:28

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      For sitting on a horse?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:59

    What a performance from Rachael Blackmore to win the Gold cup on A Plus Tard and on becoming the first female to win the race. This is great for the sport

  • Comment posted by Les Behan, today at 17:07

    Very sexist headline

  • Comment posted by sah, today at 17:07

    Four beautiful horses in four days sacrificed in the name of 'sport' is absolutely nothing to celebrate

  • Comment posted by lordwrinkle, today at 16:50

    And so, the best jump jockey in this land,(or any other land) is a woman. Discuss

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 16:55

      nozin around replied:
      who cares? like nobody cares what ethnic background the jockey comes from either.

      hint: the age old word used “jockey” to denote the order

      doesn’t need a gender pronoun.

  • Comment posted by Ahmed , today at 16:48

    Why bring gender into this?

    She is a great jockey not a great 'female' jockey.

    The same as Hayley Turner was.

    We didn't want women's only horse racing any more than anybody wants women's only (or men's only) anything these days. It's not 1972 BBC.

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 16:58

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      Tell that to all the people who don't see a benefit of combining gender sports.
      Fair play for this but it involves an outside agency (ie a fast horse), we all know what would happen if those people went round the course without the horse which is why sports are seperate.
      Without sounding patronising, if you combined sports (as you seem to be suggesting) women would cease winning anything.

  • Comment posted by Gilo, today at 16:01

    RIP Ginto. Well done A Plus Tard.

