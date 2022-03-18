Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Blackmore and A Plus Tard have formed a superb partnership

Cheltenham Festival 2022 Dates: 15-18 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, feature races Radio 5 live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Rachael Blackmore created history as the first female rider to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup as the Henry de Bromhead-trained A Plus Tard triumphed.

The pair had finished second to stable-mate Minella Indo 12 months ago and Blackmore wanted to put things right.

And this time, Blackmore made no mistake on the 3-1 favourite, moving ahead of Minella Indo after the last and racing clear.

Minella Indo (7-1) was second ahead of Protektorat (10-1).

Despite her wins in last year's Champion Hurdle and then at the Aintree Grand National as well as the leading rider award at Prestbury Park, and the numerous awards she won subsequently, Blackmore knew that the Gold Cup had been within her grasp last year.

In a closely-contested race, it was Minella Indo and Robbie Power who made the first decisive move and grabbed the lead two from home.

But his rivals were never far away and A Plus Tard waited patiently before showing a lovely turn of pace to take the lead and, once he did, there was only going to be one winner and the pair went on to win by 15 lengths.

It was the 32-year-old's second feature race success of the week after her win on Honeysuckle in Tuesday's Champion Hurdle.

"I just can't believe it. I'm so lucky to be getting to ride all these kind of horses," Blackmore told ITV Racing.

"You can't do this without the horses and being attached to Henry's yard is just absolutely phenomenal. To give me this horse is unbelievable I don't know what to say.

"I've had so many special days. I wouldn't swap the Grand National for anything but this is the Gold Cup. I wish I had something better to say right now. I just can't.

"You have all these plans about how things are going to work out. Racing doesn't let that happen all the time and for some reason it's happened to me today. I just can't explain how lucky I feel."

More Mullins magic at Cheltenham

It was also a day to remember for trainer Willie Mullins who beat his own Festival record to claim nine wins, thanks to four victories on Friday.

Mullins started the day well when Vauban (6-4), ridden by Paul Townend led home an Irish-trained top five in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

Townend was always well placed and although his mount was less than fluid at the last, he recovered well to beat Fil Dor and Pied Piper.

Mullins and Townend were back in the winners' enclosure in the next courtesy of the 11-4 favourite State Man in the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle.

Mullins rides regularly for his father

The Nice Guy then assured Mullins of the top trainer's title at the meeting as he led home a stable one-two in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Ridden by Sean O'Keeffe, the 18-1 shot got the better of Minella Cocooner and the treble-chasing Townend by five lengths.

And it was fitting that Mullins's son Patrick ensured that his father created history getting up in the final strides on Billaway (2-1 favourite) to deny Winged Leader in the St James's Place Hunters Chase for win number nine of the week.