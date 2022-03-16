Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Energumene, ridden by Paul Townend (third from left) for owner Tony Bloom (fifth from left), chairman of Brighton and Hove Albion

Cheltenham Festival 2022 Dates: 15-18 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, feature races Radio 5 live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Energumene won a dramatic Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham after favourite Shishkin was pulled up.

The 5-2 shot, ridden by Paul Townend for owner Tony Bloom - chairman of Brighton and Hove Albion - gave trainer Willie Mullins a first win in the race.

Energumene's eagerly awaited rematch with Shishkin never played out as the favourite struggled in testing ground.

The winner's stablemate Chacun Pour Soi unseated rider Patrick Mullins and 40-1 chance Funambule Sivola was second.

Shishkin had beaten Energumene in a memorable Clarence House duel in January and expectation was high as the two faced off again.

But after rain made the going heavy, it was soon clear the 5-6 favourite was in trouble and jockey Nico de Boinville pulled his mount up.

Chacun Pour Soi was in contention before unshipping rider Patrick Mullins and that left the race at Energumene's mercy, powering clear to win by eight and a half lengths.

"It was brilliant, in the end it was easy but I'm sure there will be many great races between us and Shishkin over the years," said Bloom.

Mullins said: "I'm surprised I'm feeling the way I am, that probably shows how much it means."

There had been some criticism of the decision to water the track after a dry day on Tuesday.

But Henderson said he did not blame anyone and added: "There was no point subjecting him to any more of that. When the ground is like this you're into the real extremes.

"You never know until you run them what they can cope with. You could honestly tell going to the first fence. I knew where he wanted to be but he couldn't get there.

"This rain would have made it soft with or without watering."

