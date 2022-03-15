Cheltenham Festival 2022: Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore win second Champion Hurdle
By Frank KeoghBBC Sport at Cheltenham
|Cheltenham Festival 2022
|Dates: 15-18 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30
Rachael Blackmore rode unbeaten mare Honeysuckle to a thrilling second consecutive Champion Hurdle win on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.
The Irish rider steered the 8-11 favourite to a 15th successive career victory for trainer Henry de Bromhead.
More to follow.
