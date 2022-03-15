Cheltenham Festival 2022: Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore win second Champion Hurdle

By Frank KeoghBBC Sport at Cheltenham

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Cheltenham Festival 2022
Dates: 15-18 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30
Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, feature races Radio 5 Live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Rachael Blackmore rode unbeaten mare Honeysuckle to a thrilling second consecutive Champion Hurdle win on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Irish rider steered the 8-11 favourite to a 15th successive career victory for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

More to follow.

