Minella Indo won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2021 under Jack Kennedy

Cheltenham Festival 2022 Dates: 15-18 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, feature races Radio 5 live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Last year's first three are set to face each other again in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

The 2021 champion Minella Indo, runner-up A Plus Tard and Al Boum Photo are among 13 confirmations for the race.

Galvin is another leading Irish challenger, while Protektorat, Chantry House and Royal Pagaille are some of the British-trained hopefuls.

Robbie Power will ride Minella Indo for trainer Henry de Bromhead with Rachael Blackmore on stablemate A Plus Tard.

Eight of the 13 are trained in Ireland, with the line-up to be finalised on Wednesday.

In addition to Al Boum Photo, winner in 2019 and 2020, trainer Willie Mullins has left in King George VI Chase winner Tornado Flyer, Melon and Asterion Forlonge.

Gordon Elliott has Galvin, plus Irish Gold Cup winner Conflated although the latter may run in Thursday's Ryanair Chase instead.

Protektorat represents Dan Skelton and Jonjo O'Neill is set to saddle Chantry House, with Royal Pagaille (Venetia Williams) and Santini (Polly Gundry) completing the field.

Approximate odds for The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

3-1 A Plus Tard, 7-2 Galvin, 9-2 Minella Indo, 8-1 Al Boum Photo 10-1 Protektorat, Tornado Flyer, Conflated, 16-1 Chantry House, Royal Pagaille, 20-1 Asterion Forlonge, 33-1 Santini, Melon, 50-1 Aye Right