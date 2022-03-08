Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Sir Robert Ogden with jockey Mick Fitzgerald and See More Business

Leading racehorse owner Sir Robert Ogden has died at the age of 86.

He co-owned champion See More Business for part of his career and Ogden's mauve and pink checked silks were carried to victory by horses including Voy Por Ustedes and Exotic Dancer.

The Yorkshireman initially made his fortune in the quarrying, building and mining industries.

He was awarded a knighthood in 2001 for his charity work.

A cancer unit at Harrogate Hospital was named the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre to recognise his contribution.

Ogden, who lived in Sicklinghall, near Wetherby, was champion National Hunt owner three times.

Voy Por Ustedes won the Queen Mother Champion Chase in 2007 - one of four Cheltenham Festival victories for the owner.

He also owned Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Exotic Dancer and top horses over jumps including Ad Hoc, Marlborough, Star De Mohaison, Fadalko and Squire Silk.

Ogden later enjoyed top-level success on the flat with the likes of Irish St Leger winner Sans Frontieres and Amazing Maria.