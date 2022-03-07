Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Minella Indo won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2021 from A Plus Tard and Al Boum Photo

Cheltenham Festival 2021 Dates: 15-18 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, feature races Radio 5 live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Minella Indo will bid to win a second consecutive Gold Cup at this year's Cheltenham Festival - and you can follow it live on the BBC.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will bring you commentary of all 28 races at the four-day festival from 15-18 March, with coverage of Gold Cup day on Radio 5 Live including Friday's big race at 15:30 GMT.

Gina Bryce will present coverage from Tuesday to Thursday, with Mark Chapman hosting on Friday. Commentator John Hunt will call the races and there will be updates and analysis from former jockeys Charlie Poste, Andrew Thornton and Katie Walsh.

There will also be live text commentaries, racecards and results every day on the BBC Sport website and app, and additional coverage on BBC Sport's social media accounts.

Full race schedule and BBC coverage

(All times GMT and subject to change. Distances in miles, furlongs and yards)

Tuesday, 15 March

13:30 - Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle 2m 87y

14:10 - Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase 1m 7f 199y

14:50 - Ultima Handicap Chase 3m 1f

15:30 - Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy 2m 87y

16:10 - Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle 2m 3f 200y

16:50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle 2m 87y

17:30 - National Hunt Novices' Chase 3m 5f 201y

BBC coverage

BBC Radio 5 Live Sport Extra 13:15-18:00

Wednesday, 17 March

13:30 - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle 2m 5f

14:10 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase 3m 80y

14:50 - Coral Cup Hurdle 2m 5f

15:30 - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase 1m 7f 199y

16:10 - Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f 37y

16:50 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase 1m 7f 199y

17:30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper 2m 87y

BBC coverage

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 13:15-18:00

Thursday, 18 March

13:30 - Turners Novices' Chase 2m 3f 168y

14:10 - Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle 2m 7f 213y

14:50 - Ryanair Chase 2m 4f 127y

15:30 - Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle 2m 7f 213y

16:10 - Cheltenham Plate Handicap Chase 2m 4 127y

16:50 - Mares' Novices' Hurdle 2m 179y

17:30 - Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase 3m 2f

BBC coverage

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra - 13:15-18:00

Friday, 19 March

13:30 - JCB Triumph Hurdle 2m 179y

14:10 - McCoy Contractors County Hurdle 2m 179y

14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle - 2m 7f 213y

15:30 - Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase 3m 2f 70y

16:10 - St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase 3m 2f 70y

16:50 - Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase 2m 4f 127y

17:30 - Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 56y

BBC coverage

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 13:15-18:00

14:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Catch-up

You can listen to all our radio sports programming on the BBC Sounds app and via the BBC Sport website.