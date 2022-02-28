Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Turn Of Phrase shared fourth place at Wolverhampton

A racehorse ran in the national colours of Ukraine as owners showed support for the country following the military invasion by Russia.

Jockey Faye McManoman wore blue and yellow silks at Wolverhampton on Turn Of Phrase, trained by John Berry.

"It's a tiny gesture but if everyone shows their support it could make a difference," Newmarket trainer and part-owner Berry told BBC Sport.

The mare dead-heated for fourth behind winner Jenny Ren on Monday evening.

Turn Of Phrase's rider usually carries the trainers' racing silks of royal blue with a dark blue cap, but a late switch was approved by racing administrators Weatherbys.

"I was wondering what racing could do listening to BBC Radio 4 on Saturday and what an awful situation it is," said Berry.

"We thought it would be nice to run the horse in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as a small thing.

"We've got a set of blue and yellow silks in the cupboard at home which were my late parents' racing colours.

"Weatherbys couldn't have been more helpful and the change was quickly approved."

He hopes racing followers might donate to fundraising appeals to help the people of Ukraine.

The silks are a blue and yellow individual stripe, rather than the horizontal design on the flag.

At the weekend, there were shows of solidarity across sport for Ukraine, including football matches.