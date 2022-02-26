Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Wigberto Ramos celebrates after winning the Saudi Cup with Emblem Road

Emblem Road was the 80-1 shock winner of the world's richest horse race, the $20m (£14.9m) Saudi Cup in Riyadh.

The Saudi-trained horse produced a late charge under Wigberto Ramos to take victory on Saturday ahead of the United States pair of Country Grammer and Midnight Bourbon.

Emblem Road was only seventh turning into the straight, and with half a furlong to run was still a length down.

Last year's winner Mishriff finished disappointingly out of the top places.

Ramos and owner Prince Saud bin Salman Abdulaziz were surrounded at the finish by fans celebrating the race's first Saudi winner in its third edition.

Earlier, Christophe Lemaire rode four Japanese winners in the Neom Turf Cup, the Turf Sprint, the Red Sea Turf Handicap and the Riyadh Dirt Sprint.

American trainer Bob Baffert, who is battling doping charges after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive last May, won the Saudi Derby with Pinehurst.

Williams lands dream double

Welsh trainer Christian Williams celebrated two big wins in the space of half an hour on Saturday.

Win My Wings, backed into 11-2 favourite from 20-1 overnight, won the Eider Chase at Newcastle under Ryan Mania.

Then Williams landed a 1-2 in the Coral Trophy at Kempton as Cap Du Nord, ridden by Jack Tudor, beat Kitty's Light.

"We usually finish the season well and we've seen proof in the last two weeks they are starting to come right," said Williams.

Any Second Now, trained by Ted Walsh, is as low as 10-1 favourite for the Grand National at Aintree in April after just edging out Escaria Ten to win the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse.