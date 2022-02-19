Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Fakir D'Oudairies fought off the challenge of Two For Gold take victory in the Ascot Chase

Fakir D'Oudairies claimed a hard-fought win in the Grade One Ascot Chase at Ascot.

The 9-4 favourite, trained by Joseph O'Brien, held off the challenge of 25-1 shot Two For Gold with Fanion D'estruval (9-2) third.

"I'd like to dedicate this to my uncle, Michael Walsh, who died during the week," said winning jockey Mark Walsh.

"He was a great man, a great racing fan, and he would have loved to have seen this today. This one is for him."

Fakir D'Oudairies was behind the frontrunners as Dashel Drasher and Lost in Translation set the early pace.

But Dashel Drasher, last year's champion, faded with three fences to go and it left Fakir D'Oudairies and Two For Gold to go head-to-head and Walsh praised his horse's stamina.

"He was able to stick his head down and battle up the hill," he added. "It's the horse that gets you out of trouble."

Earlier on Saturday, 9-2 favourite The Galloping Bear swept to victory at a soggy Haydock to triumph in the Grand National Trial.

The Merseyside course passed an early inspection to proceed following Storm Eunice on Friday.

The Galloping Bear, trained by Ben Clarke and ridden by Ben Jones, managed to close the gap on leader and five-time Haydock chase winner Bristol De Mai (11-2) with two fences remaining.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' beaten 11-year-old held on in the final stages to secure second place ahead of Time To Get Up (22-1) in third.