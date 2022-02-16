Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Sir Mark Todd has been given an interim suspension by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) after a video on social media appeared to show him hit a horse with a branch.

The former Olympic equestrian champion turned racehorse trainer will be unable to race horses while investigations continue.

The 65-year-old New Zealander, who trains in Wiltshire, has apologised for his actions.

On Sunday the BHA condemned the video.

It appears to show Todd strike the horse multiple times while attempting to coax it towards the water jump in a cross-country schooling session.

"This interim suspension means that while investigations continue into the circumstances of this incident, Sir Mark will be unable to race horses in Great Britain or internationally," said the BHA on Wednesday.

"The trainer has admitted the individual involved in the video was him, has apologised for his actions and agreed to the imposition of an interim suspension."

