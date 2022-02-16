Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Todd retired from eventing in 2019 and became a racehorse trainer

Sir Mark Todd has been given an interim suspension by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) after a video on social media appeared to show him hit a horse with a branch.

The former Olympic equestrian champion turned racehorse trainer will be unable to race horses while investigations continue.

The 65-year-old New Zealander, who trains in Wiltshire, has apologised for his actions.

On Sunday the BHA condemned the video.

It appears to show Todd strike the horse multiple times while attempting to coax it towards the water jump in a cross-country schooling session.

"This interim suspension means that while investigations continue into the circumstances of this incident, Sir Mark will be unable to race horses in Great Britain or internationally," said the BHA on Wednesday.

"The trainer has admitted the individual involved in the video was him, has apologised for his actions and agreed to the imposition of an interim suspension."

Todd won individual eventing golds at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984 and Seoul in 1988 and earned a knighthood for his equestrian achievements in 2013.

He became a racehorse trainer in 2019 after retiring from three-day eventing.

"I wholeheartedly apologise to the horse and all involved for my actions in this video clip," he said.

Todd stepped down as a patron of the World Horse Welfare charity which said: "The treatment of the horse in this video is disturbing and unacceptable.

"There is no place in the horse-human partnership for such use of force."

Todd, whose last winner came 60 days ago, had entered the filly Cornwall Rose to run at Lingfield on Friday.