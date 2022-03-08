Grand National: Aintree entries and weights for 2022 race
|Randox Grand National 2022
|Date: Saturday 9 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST
|Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website
All 92 remaining entries for the Grand National at Aintree on 9 April - a maximum of the 40 top-rated horses will line up on the day.
Number, horse, breeding, age, weight, trainer
1 Conflated (IRE) 8-11-10 Gordon Elliott IRE
2 Galvin (IRE) 8-11-10 Gordon Elliott IRE
3 Melon (GB) 10-11-06 Willie Mullins IRE
4 Chris's Dream (IRE) 10-11-05 Henry de Bromhead IRE
5 Minella Times (IRE) 9-11-04 Henry de Bromhead IRE
7 Chantry House (IRE) 8-11-03 Nicky Henderson
8 Delta Work (FR) 9-11-03 Gordon Elliott IRE
9 Easysland (FR) 8-11-02 Jonjo O'Neill
10 Any Second Now (IRE) 10-11-02 Ted Walsh IRE
11 Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8-11-02 Gordon Elliott IRE
12 Lostintranslation (IRE) 10-11-00 Colin Tizzard
13 Brahma Bull (IRE) 11-11 00 Willie Mullins IRE
14 Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 9-11-00 Gordon Elliott IRE
15 Burrows Saint (FR) 9-10-13 Willie Mullins IRE
16 Mount Ida (IRE) 8-10-13 Gordon Elliott IRE
17 Longhouse Poet (IRE) 8-10-12 Martin Brassil
18 Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 8-10-12 Colin Tizzard
19 Two For Gold (IRE) 9-10-11 Kim Bailey
20 Santini (GB) 10-10-10 Polly Gundry
21 Samcro (IRE) 10-10-09 Gordon Elliott IRE
22 Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 10-10-09 Michael Winters IRE
23 Farclas (FR) 8-10-09 Gordon Elliott IRE
24 Ontheropes (IRE) 8-10-09 Willie Mullins IRE
25 Escaria Ten (FR) 8-10-09 Gordon Elliott IRE
26 Itchy Feet (FR) 8-10-08 Olly Murphy
27 Windsor Avenue (IRE) 10-10-08 Brian Ellison
28 Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 9-10-07 Nigel Twiston-Davies
29 Lord du Mesnil (FR) 9-10-07 Richard Hobson
30 Coko Beach (FR) 7-10-07 Gordon Elliott IRE
31 De Rasher Counter (GB) 10-10-06 Emma Lavelle
32 Caribean Boy (FR) 8-10-06 Nicky Henderson
33 Court Maid (IRE) 9-10-06 Tom Mullins IRE
34 Discorama (FR) 9-10-05 Paul Nolan IRE
35 Highland Hunter (IRE) 9-10-05 Paul Nicholls
36 Kildisart (IRE) 10-10-05 Ben Pauling
37 Braeside (IRE) 8-10-05 Gordon Elliott IRE
38 Dingo Dollar (IRE) 10-10-05 Sandy Thomson
39 Top Ville Ben (IRE) 10-10-05 Philip Kirby
40 Enjoy d'Allen (FR) 8-10-05 Ciaran Murphy IRE
41 Anibale Fly (FR) 12-10-05 Tony Martin IRE
42 Freewheelin Dylan (IRE) 10-10-04 Dermot McLoughlin IRE
43 Class Conti (FR) 10-10-04 Willie Mullins IRE
44 Cloth Cap (IRE) 10-10-04 Jonjo O'Neill
45 Jett (IRE) 11-10-04 Robert Waley-Cohen
46 Noble Yeats (IRE) 7-10-04 Emmet Mullins IRE
47 Mighty Thunder (GB) 9-10-04 Lucinda Russell
48 Cloudy Glen (IRE) 9-10-03 Venetia Williams
49 Agusta Gold (IRE) 9-10-03 Willie Mullins IRE
50 Snow Leopardess (GB) 10-10-03 Charlie Longsdon
51 Phoenix Way (IRE) 9-10 03 Harry Fry
52 Milan Native (IRE) 9-10-02 Gordon Elliott IRE
53 Poker Party (FR) 10-10-02 Henry de Bromhead
54 Deise Aba (IRE) 9-10-02 Philip Hobbs
55 Blaklion (GB) 13-10-02 Dan Skelton
56 Death Duty (IRE) 11-10-01 Gordon Elliott IRE
57 Go Another One (IRE) 10-10- John McConnell IRE
58 Domaine de L'Isle (FR) 9-10-01 Sean Curran
59 Fortescue (GB) 8-10-00 Henry Daly
60 Eclair Surf (FR) 8-10-00 Emma Lavelle
61 Romain de Senam (FR) 10-9 13 David Pipe
62 Commodore (FR) 10-9 -13 Venetia Williams
63 School Boy Hours (IRE) 9-9-13 Noel Meade IRE
64 Back On The Lash (GB) 8-9-12 Martin Keighley
65 Scoir Mear (IRE) 12-9-11 Tom Mullins IRE
66 Full Back (FR) 7-9-11 Gary Moore
67 Roi Mage (FR) 10-9-11 Patrick Griffin IRE
68 Smoking Gun (IRE) 9-9-11 Gordon Elliott IRE
69 Kauto Riko (FR) 11-9-10 Tom Gretton
70 Mac Tottie (GB) 9-9-10 Peter Bowen
71 Kapcorse (FR) 9-9-09 Paul Nicholls
72 Hill Sixteen (GB) 9-9-09 Sandy Thomson
73 Discordantly (IRE) 8-9-09 Jessica Harrington IRE
74 Potters Corner (IRE) 12-9-09 Christian Williams
75 Plan of Attack (IRE) 9-9-09 Henry de Bromhead IRE
76 Secret Reprieve (IRE) 8-9-09 Evan Williams
77 Robin des Foret (IRE) 12-9-08 John McConnell IRE
78 Mortal (IRE) 10-9-08 Gordon Elliott IRE
79 Mister Whitaker (IRE) 10-9-08 Donald McCain
80 Defi Bleu (FR) 9-9-08 Gordon Elliott IRE
81 Definite Plan (IRE) 10-9-08 Gordon Elliott IRE
82 Pink Eyed Pedro (GB) 11-9-06 David Brace
83 Achille (FR) 12-9-06 Venetia Williams
84 Larry (GB) 9-9-06 Gary Moore
85 The Two Amigos (GB) 10-9-05 Nicky Martin
86 The Hollow Ginge (IRE) 9-9-03 Nigel Twiston-Davies
87 Jerrysback (IRE) 10-9-01 Philip Hobbs
88 Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 12-9-01 Gordon Elliott IRE
89 Didero Vallis (FR) 9-9-01 Venetia Williams
90 Stones And Roses (IRE) 8-9-01 Willie Mullins IRE
91 Gwencily Berbas (FR) 11-9-01 David Pipe
92 Via Dolorosa (FR)10-8-10 David Pipe