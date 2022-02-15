Grand National: Aintree entries and weights for 2022 race
|Randox Grand National 2022
|Date: Saturday 9 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST
|Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website
All 104 remaining entries for the Grand National at Aintree on 9 April - a maximum of the 40 top-rated horses will line up on the day.
Number, horse, breeding, age, weight, trainer
1 Conflated (IRE) 8-11-10 Gordon Elliott IRE
2 Galvin (IRE) 8-11-10 Gordon Elliott IRE
3 Melon (GB) 10-11-06 Willie Mullins IRE
4 Chris's Dream (IRE) 10-11-05 Henry de Bromhead IRE
5 Franco de Port (FR) 7-11-04 Willie Mullins IRE
6 Minella Times (IRE) 9-11-04 Henry de Bromhead IRE
7 Tiger Roll (IRE) 12-11-04 Gordon Elliott IRE
8 Chantry House (IRE) 8-11-03 Nicky Henderson
9 Delta Work (FR) 9-11-03 Gordon Elliott IRE
10 Any Second Now (IRE) 10-11-02 Ted Walsh IRE
11 Easysland (FR) 8-11-02 Jonjo O'Neill
12 Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8-11-02 Gordon Elliott IRE
13 Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 9-11-00 Gordon Elliott IRE
14 Brahma Bull (IRE) 11-11 00 Willie Mullins IRE
15 Lostintranslation (IRE) 10-11-00 Colin Tizzard
16 Assemble (GB) 8-10-13 Joseph O'Brien IRE
17 Burrows Saint (FR) 9-10-13 Willie Mullins IRE
18 Mount Ida (IRE) 8-10-13 Gordon Elliott IRE
19 Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 8-10-12 Colin Tizzard
20 Longhouse Poet (IRE) 8-10-12 Martin Brassil
21 Two For Gold (IRE) 9-10-11 Kim Bailey
22 Eklat de Rire (FR) 8-10-10 Henry de Bromhead IRE
23 Santini (GB) 10-10-10 Polly Gundry
24 Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 10-10-09 Michael Winters IRE
25 Escaria Ten (FR) 8-10-09 Gordon Elliott IRE
26 Farclas (FR) 8-10-09 Gordon Elliott IRE
27 Off You Go (IRE) 9-10-09 Charles Byrnes IRE
28 Ontheropes (IRE) 8-10-09 Willie Mullins IRE
29 Samcro (IRE) 10-10-09 Gordon Elliott IRE
30 Itchy Feet (FR) 8-10-08 Olly Murphy
31 Windsor Avenue (IRE) 10-10-08 Brian Ellison
32 Coko Beach (FR) 7-10-07 Gordon Elliott IRE
33 Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 9-10-07 Nigel Twiston-Davies
34 Lord du Mesnil (FR) 9-10-07 Richard Hobson
35 Caribean Boy (FR) 8-10-06 Nicky Henderson
36 Court Maid (IRE) 9-10-06 Tom Mullins IRE
37 De Rasher Counter (GB) 10-10-06 Emma Lavelle
38 Sam Brown (GB) 10-10 06 Anthony Honeyball
39 Anibale Fly (FR) 12-10-05 Tony Martin IRE
40 Braeside (IRE) 8-10-05 Gordon Elliott IRE
41 Dingo Dollar (IRE) 10-10-05 Sandy Thomson
42 Discorama (FR) 9-10-05 Paul Nolan IRE
43 Enjoy d'Allen (FR) 8-10-05 Ciaran Murphy IRE
44 Highland Hunter (IRE) 9-10-05 Paul Nicholls
45 Kildisart (IRE) 10-10-05 Ben Pauling
46 Top Ville Ben (IRE) 10-10-05 Philip Kirby
47 Class Conti (FR) 10-10-04 Willie Mullins IRE
48 Cloth Cap (IRE) 10-10-04 Jonjo O'Neill
49 El Presente (GB) 9-10-04 Kim Bailey
50 Freewheelin Dylan (IRE) 10-10-04 Dermot McLoughlin IRE
51 Jett (IRE) 11-10-04 Robert Waley-Cohen
52 Mighty Thunder (GB) 9-10-04 Lucinda Russell
53 Noble Yeats (IRE) 7-10-04 Emmet Mullins IRE
54 Agusta Gold (IRE) 9-10-03 Willie Mullins IRE
55 Cloudy Glen (IRE) 9-10-03 Venetia Williams
56 Phoenix Way (IRE) 9-10 03 Harry Fry
57 Snow Leopardess (GB) 10-10-03 Charlie Longsdon
58 Blaklion (GB) 13-10-02 Dan Skelton
59 Deise Aba (IRE) 9-10-02 Philip Hobbs
60 Kalooki (GER) 8-10 02 Philip Hobbs
61 Milan Native (IRE) 9-10-02 Gordon Elliott IRE
62 Poker Party (FR) 10-10-02 Henry de Bromhead
63 Death Duty (IRE) 11-10-01 Gordon Elliott IRE
64 Domaine de L'Isle (FR) 9-10-01 Sean Curran
65 Go Another One (IRE) 10-10- John McConnell IRE
66 The Big Dog (IRE) 9-10-01 Peter Fahey IRE
67 Eclair Surf (FR) 8-10-00 Emma Lavelle
68 Fortescue (GB) 8-10-00 Henry Daly
69 Commodore (FR) 10-9 -13 Venetia Williams
70 Romain de Senam (FR) 10-9 13 David Pipe
71 School Boy Hours (IRE) 9-9-13 Noel Meade IRE
72 Back On The Lash (GB) 8-9-12 Martin Keighley
73 Elegant Escape (IRE) 10-9-11 Colin Tizzard
74 Full Back (FR) 7-9-11 Gary Moore
75 Mister Fogpatches (IRE) 8-9-11 Pat Fahy IRE
76 Roi Mage (FR) 10-9-11 Patrick Griffin IRE
77 Scoir Mear (IRE) 12-9-11 Tom Mullins IR3
78 Smoking Gun (IRE) 9-9-11 Gordon Elliott IRE
79 Uisce Beatha (IRE) 9-9-11 Sophie Leech
80 Kauto Riko (FR) 11-9-10 Tom Gretton
81 Mac Tottie (GB) 9-9-10 Peter Bowen
82 Discordantly (IRE) 8-9-09 Jessica Harrington IRE
83 Hill Sixteen (GB) 9-9-09 Sandy Thomson
84 Kapcorse (FR) 9-9-09 Paul Nicholls
85 Plan of Attack (IRE) 9-9-09 Henry de Bromhead IRE
86 Potters Corner (IRE) 12-9-09 Christian Williams
87 Secret Reprieve (IRE) 8-9-09 Evan Williams
88 Defi Bleu (FR) 9-9-08 Gordon Elliott IRE
89 Definite Plan (IRE) 10-9-08 Gordon Elliott IRE
90 Mister Whitaker (IRE) 10-9-08 Donald McCain
91 Mortal (IRE) 10-9-08 Gordon Elliott IRE
92 Robin des Foret (IRE) 12-9-08 John McConnell IRE
93 Achille (FR) 12-9-06 Venetia Williams
94 Eurobot (GB) 8-9-06 Noel Meade IRE
95 Larry (GB) 9-9-06 Gary Moore
96 Pink Eyed Pedro (GB) 11-9-06 David Brace
97 The Two Amigos (GB) 10-9-05 Nicky Martin
98 The Hollow Ginge (IRE) 9-9-03 Nigel Twiston-Davies
99 Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 12-9-01 Gordon Elliott IRE
100 Didero Vallis (FR) 9-9-01 Venetia Williams
101 Gwencily Berbas (FR) 11-9-01 David Pipe
102 Jerrysback (IRE) 10-9-01 Philip Hobbs
103 Stones And Roses (IRE) 8-9-01 Willie Mullins IRE
104 Via Dolorosa (FR)10-8-10 David Pipe