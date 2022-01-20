Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Robbie Dunne (left) was banned following incidents involving fellow jockey Bryony Frost

Jockey Robbie Dunne will appeal against his ban from horse racing.

In December 2021, Dunne was banned for 18 months, with three months suspended, after he was found guilty of "bullying and harassing" fellow jockey Bryony Frost.

An independent judicial panel will hear the appeal, against both the findings and the ban, at a date to be announced.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said it "will not comment" while proceedings are ongoing.

Last month, an independent panel found Dunne in breach of all four counts of conduct prejudicial to the reputation of horse racing.