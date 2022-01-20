Shishkin & Energumene to meet in Clarence House Chase at Ascot

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Shishkin
Shishkin is unbeaten in six runs over fences

A keenly awaited meeting between Shishkin and Energumene is on after both horses were declared for the Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

The exciting pair lead the betting for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Shishkin, trained in England by Nicky Henderson, has won all six races over fences and Energumene is unbeaten in five for Irish trainer Willie Mullins.

The 2021 winner First Flow and Amola Gold complete Saturday's field.

Hitman was the only absentee from Thursday's final declaration stage.

Shishkin won the Arkle Chase at Cheltenham in March after Energumene was withdrawn the week before following a setback.

Energumene was a convincing winner of novice chases last season at both the Dublin Racing Festival and Punchestown Festival.

Energumene
Energumene has won his five races over fences by a combined total of more than 60 lengths
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports