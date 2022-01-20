Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Shishkin is unbeaten in six runs over fences

A keenly awaited meeting between Shishkin and Energumene is on after both horses were declared for the Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

The exciting pair lead the betting for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Shishkin, trained in England by Nicky Henderson, has won all six races over fences and Energumene is unbeaten in five for Irish trainer Willie Mullins.

The 2021 winner First Flow and Amola Gold complete Saturday's field.

Hitman was the only absentee from Thursday's final declaration stage.

Shishkin won the Arkle Chase at Cheltenham in March after Energumene was withdrawn the week before following a setback.

Energumene was a convincing winner of novice chases last season at both the Dublin Racing Festival and Punchestown Festival.