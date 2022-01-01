Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Saturday's meeting at Musselburgh was behind closed doors due to covid restrictions

Scottish teenager Conner McCann rode the fourth winner of his career on Aurora Thunder in the Hair Of The Dog Handicap Hurdle at Musselburgh.

The 17-year-old made it look easy in the end, powering away for the last two jumps.

"It's just been brilliant," the Midlothian-born McCann told ITV.

"She's a tough little mare, probably the toughest I've ever ridden. Even at home she just doesn't want to be beaten."

Winning trainer Lucinda Russell said: "He's local to Musselburgh and he mucked out 10 horses and rode out three at the yard before he came here today."

Tommy's Oscar stormed home by six lengths to win the Handicap Hurdle at Musselburgh, which was behind closed doors because of Covid restrictions.

There was also wins for Inca Prince, Pitempton Power, Coolbane Boy and Amour De Nuit.