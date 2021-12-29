Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Freddy Tylicki (left) and Graham Gibbons were riding in a race at Kempton in October 2016 when Tylicki fell

Freddy Tylicki has called for harsher penalties for jockeys who ride dangerously after a fall left him paralysed from the waist down.

Last week a judge ruled that fellow former jockey Graham Gibbons was responsible for the fall in 2016.

Gibbons denied negligence and causing the injuries to Tylicki.

"Harder punishment for reckless riding would be much the way forward. That would send the right signal," Tylicki, 35, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It would make the sport a cleaner and safer environment."

Tylicki brought a £6m damages claim against Gibbons over the incident at Kempton in October 2016, and at the end of November a five-day hearing was held at the High Court in London.

Judge Karen Walden-Smith ruled that, on the balance of probabilities, Gibbons' actions during the race were "undertaken in reckless disregard for the safety of Mr Tylicki".

A second trial will deal with the damages to be awarded, unless agreed between the parties.

Tylicki added: "I hope things will get better. With everything that's happening now, in the long run I hope it'll make the sport a safer and cleaner environment for everyone to compete in.

"That's my main aim with this. It gives me plenty of closure and, from this, I'd like to move on and do the best I can with my life."

Tylicki continues to work in horse racing as a broadcaster and a bloodstock agent.

On dealing with no longer being a rider, he said: "It broke my heart, at the beginning, to see my colleagues walk by me and do the job I used to love to do. Now I can't even walk any more, never mind riding a horse.

"It took a long time for me to accept these things. It made me sad - it still does now most days - but there's nothing I can do about it now. It's a case of getting on with life as best as possible and making the most of it."

In a statement, the British Horseracing Authority said: "We will consider the High Court judgement in detail and carefully assess what implications it may hold for British racing, in discussion with industry stakeholders.

"The full transcript of the hearing will also allow us to consider any of the other relevant matters which were raised over the course of the hearing."