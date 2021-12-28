Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Trainer Gordon Elliott celebrates the Savills Chase win with jockey Davy Russell and groom Carly Scott

Galvin edged favourite A Plus Tard to win the Savills Chase at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

A Plus Tard (8-11) held a narrow lead over Kemboy (11-1) at the final fence but last month's Betfair Chase victor could not ward off Galvin (7-1).

Davy Russell produced a terrific late charge on the Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old to get up in the shadow of the post.

Kemboy, the 2018 winner, was three-quarters of a length back in third.

More to follow....