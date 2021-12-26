Richard Johnson rode Native River to victory at the 2016 Welsh Grand National

Coral Welsh Grand National Date: Monday, 27 December Time: 14:50 GMT Venue: Chepstow Racecourse Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru; report on BBC Sport website

Native River will bid to repeat his 2016 Welsh Grand National success in the 2021 edition at Chepstow on Monday.

The 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, who turns 12 in a few days, is in his final season before retirement.

The Colin Tizzard trained 12-1 favourite carries a hefty top weight of 166lb, but will relish the soft going under jockey Brendan Powell.

"He used to carry more than that weight before," said Garth Broome, Native River's owner.

"It is not necessarily the weight he has got, it is more about what the others are carrying.

"He likes Chepstow and the distance, so if the forecast rain comes we'll be happy. He will always run his race and is as genuine as they come.

"After that, he won't be going for the Gold Cup or anything. It will all depend on what the ground is in the spring as to whether we decide how long we carry on. Obviously it is going to be his last season."

Bonanza Boy and Mountainous are the only two horses to have won two Welsh Grand Nationals in the last 32 years.

In the declarations for Monday's race - which will be run without spectators due to the Welsh government's Covid-19 regulations - Native River's stablemate Elegant Escape, last year's winner Secret Reprieve and Christian Williams' Potters Corner are the other runners to have tasted glory in Chepstow's marathon test before.

It has been an unusual preparation for the Evan Williams trained Secret Reprieve, who has not been seen since last year's victory.

"I suppose this fellow's (Secret Reprieve) work at home is good against horses which have been running very, very big races in big Saturday races," said Williams.

"If it happens again, fantastic, if it doesn't, as long as we come back in one piece then I'll be delighted."

Paul Nicholls has won the race as a trainer and a jockey, but not since L'Aventure in 2005. He thinks he has a big chance this year with Highland Hunter.

"It was a pleasant surprise (when) he won at Sandown as I was using it as a prep race for this. I thought he would blow up two out, but he got his second wind and stayed on well," said Nicholls, who also runs 2019 runner-up Truckers Lodge.

"He carried 11st 12lb over three-mile-five there so he's a really strong stayer. The softer the ground the better and he must go there with a big chance.

"He went up 4lb but that's neither here nor there in my eyes, I don't think 4lb would be stopping him if he runs to his best."

Sam Thomas' Iwilldoit was a convincing winner of the Welsh Grand National Trial earlier in the month, prevailing by 24 lengths from Colorado Doc over a trip just short of three miles.

The eight-year-old was given a 4lb penalty for the win which left him 6lb wrong at the weights, but as the handicapper subsequently raised him 10lb he runs off his correct mark.

"It (the trial win) wasn't a great surprise, he certainly showed us what he can do," Thomas said.

"He's always been a good jumper, he's a pleasure to ride at home - he's a bit of a natural, so it was a surprise to see him do what he did at Kelso when he nearly fell at the first. It was just a bit of a write-off that day.

"Like any sort of stayer, once you get them into their comfort zone they can maintain that gallop, I've no doubt he'll get the trip.

"Native River brings a high level of class to the race and we've got to step up, we're aware of that. But the fact we've got 10st is a real bonus.

"For a horse who likes to bowl along from somewhere near the front, to have a nice low weight he'll think he's loose - it will be great if it comes off, it's been the plan for a little while."

Peter Fahey's The Big Dog travels from County Kildare, with Scotland represented by Lucinda Russell and her Scottish National winner Mighty Thunder.

Also well-fancied is Venetia Williams' Hold That Taught, who began his season in good form when taking a three-and-a-quarter-mile handicap at Carlisle in October.