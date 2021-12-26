The victory is one of the biggest in Danny Mullins' career

The 28-1 chance Tornado Flyer caused a big surprise with victory in the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park.

It completed a double for jockey Danny Mullins, who also won on Jacamar earlier on the card.

Trained by his uncle Willie Mullins, Tornado Flyer had not won any race for two years.

After moving to the front, he went on to finish nine lengths clear of Clan Des Obeaux, twice a winner in the past, with Saint Calvados third.

It was a superb ride by Mullins, who kept his horse off the pace, but as the leading challengers faltered, was able to move nicely up the field and take the lead at the penultimate fence.

Both Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, and last year's winner Frodon, the mount of Bryony Frost, looked lively early on but faded out of contention a long way from home.

Tornado Flyer's stablemate Asterion Forlonge would have finished in the frame had he not crashed out at the last, although he never looked like getting past the winner.

The victory comes 20 years after Willie Mullins trained Florida Pearl to victory in this race, and Tornado Flyer is the first Irish-trained winner since Kicking King's second success in 2005.

"I didn't think he was totally out of it as he has always had the promise to deliver something like this," the winning jockey told ITV.

"I knew he had a squeak and going away from the stands the second time he started to come alive. Down the back I was able to keep filling him up.

"When he got to the last he started idling and I wouldn't have minded Asterion getting to me as I think I had a little left - but I was happy enough to be left alone in front.

"When you are riding for Willie you've always got a chance whatever their price. I was lucky enough to ride a Grade One winner for him the other week at a big price, you've always got a chance.

"This year has been a great year for me, loads of winners at big festivals and to top it off with the King George is great. It's one of the races of the season."

