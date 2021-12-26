Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The 28-1 chance Tornado Flyer caused a big surprise with victory in the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park.

It completed a double for jockey Danny Mullins, who had never ridden a winner at the track before Sunday, but also won on Jacamar earlier on the card.

Trained by his uncle Willie Mullins, Tornado Flyer had not won any race for two years.

After moving to the front, the eight-year-old went on to finish well clear of Clan Des Obeaux and Saint Calvados.

More to follow.