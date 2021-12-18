Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Champ responded to a strong challenge from Thyme Hill to secure Jonjo O'Neill Jr's first Grade One win

Champ held off a spirited challenge from 5-2 favourite Thyme Hill to win a thrilling Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

The Nicky Henderson-trained nine-year-old gave jockey Jonjo O'Neill Jr his first Grade One race victory.

Champ stormed into the lead ahead of the second-last hurdle before Thyme Hill launched a challenge. They were locked together coming over the final obstacle, but Champ pulled clear.

Paisley Park, the 2020 winner, finished third, with Thomas Darby fourth.

The win capped a remarkable return to the smaller obstacles for Champ, who was last seen being pulled up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March.

At Ascot, the 4-1 chance was pulling double before the home turn with two flights left to jump and had to find extra in the closing stages to win by a length and three-quarters.

Speaking to ITV after the race, O'Neill Jr said: "I'm definitely going to remember this one.

"It's all you want to do, ride a winner, a Grade One winner at Ascot for Nicky Henderson and JP McManus. It doesn't get much better than this."