Oisin Murphy has been flat racing's champion jockey in 2019, 2020 and 2021

Champion flat jockey Oisin Murphy has relinquished his riding licence as he "engages fully with medical support".

The British Horseracing Authority has conducted a "detailed investigation" into a possible breach of coronavirus protocols by Murphy in September 2020.

In addition, the Irishman, 26, also returned two positive tests for alcohol at racecourses in 2021.

"It became obvious to me and everyone else that I needed to seek serious help," he said in a statement. external-link

"In recognition of this, I have relinquished my licence and will now focus on my rehabilitation."

As a result of the investigation, Murphy has been charged with misleading or attempting to mislead the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) over his location from 9-12 September 2020, as well as accessing a racecourse in breach of Covid protocols and acting in a way that prejudiced the reputation of horseracing.

A hearing before an independent panel was arranged for last Friday but the BHA received submissions beforehand from Murphy's legal team regarding his welfare, supported by medical evidence. It was also told that Murphy had decided to relinquish his licence.

It was agreed that the hearing would be postponed, and that the three charges would be heard along with the two cases regarding positive alcohol tests - at Chester in May and Newmarket in October.

"On returning from abroad in September 2020, I failed to follow the Covid protocol set out by the BHA," Murphy added in his statement.

"In breaking these rules, and attempting to mislead the BHA, I've let my governing body down, along with trainers, owners, staff, sponsors and family, for which I wish to apologise."

Murphy was banned for three months in November 2020 after testing positive for cocaine, although investigators did not contest his claim that he had ingested the drug accidentally via a sexual encounter with a user.